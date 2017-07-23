George R.R. Martin Says a New Book Is Coming Next Year — Maybe Even Two

Will he finally publish "The Winds of Winter"?

“A Song of Ice and Fire” readers have been waiting so long for George R.R. Martin to finish writing “The Winds of Winter” that some believe he’ll never do so. The most recent season of “Game of Thrones” covered much of what’s coming in the sixth installment of Martin’s hugely popular fantasy novels, and the most recent book, “A Dance with Dragons,” was published way back in 2011; Martin still has to finish the series with “A Dream of Spring.”

In a new blog post, Martin says that readers “will have a Westeros book from me in 2018.” There’s a catch, though: It might be the first volume of “Fire and Blood,” about the history of the Targaryen dynasties, rather than “Winds of Winter.”

“I am still working on it,” he says of the highly anticipated novel. “I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that’s all I care to say.” He ends things by suggesting that perhaps both books will be completed next year, because “a boy can dream.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.