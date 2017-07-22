‘The Tick’ Actor Griffin Newman Takes Over IndieWire’s Instagram Account at Comic-Con

Amazon's upcoming superhero show is set for a panel on Saturday afternoon.

Every year, Comic-Con brings in actors from all over the world of obsessive fandoms. So we asked one of them to take a bunch of pictures for us.

When “The Tick” lands on Amazon next month, Griffin Newman co-stars as Arthur, the title hero’s sidekick. (Podcast fans: In addition to his work on “The Tick,” Newman also hosts the excellent Blank Check with David Sims.) Before his character makes his full-season debut, Newman is documenting his Comic-Con experience on the official IndieWire Instagram account.

Here’s what he posted this morning to kick off the day:

Just look how excited he is!

“The Tick” takes over Room 6A late Saturday afternoon, where Newman will be joined onstage by fellow cast members Peter Serafinowicz, Jackie Earle Haley, Valorie Curry, Yara Martinez, Brendan Hines, Scott Speiser and Michael Cerveris, along with executive producers Ben Edlund, Barry Josephson, and David Fury.

You can follow all of the day’s action via Instagram. The full first season of “The Tick” premieres on Amazon on August 25.

