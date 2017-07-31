HBO Suffers Cyber Hack: ‘Game of Thrones’ Script and More Reportedly Leaked Online

HBO has been the victim of a hacking that has leaked episodes of "Ballers" and "Room 104."

HBO has suffered a cyber hack that has resulted in episodes of “Ballers” and “Room 104” leaking online early. Also made available is allegedly the script to this weekend’s new “Game of Thrones” episode, the fourth entry in the series’ seventh season. The hackers have not been identified yet, but they stole 1.5 terabytes of data from HBO and promise more leaks are “coming soon.”

“HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information,” the network confirmed in a statement to Variety. “We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

In an email sent to employees, HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler confirmed the hack. “Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us,” he wrote. “I can assure you that senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests.”

On Sunday, an anonymous email was sent to many reporters announcing the hack: “Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

HBO is the latest Hollywood victim of a cyber hack. Back in April, hackers went to Netflix and threatened to release the premiere of “Orange is the New Black” Season 5 early. “Game of Thrones” has also been the subject of a leak in the past. The first four episodes of Season 5 hit online early after screener DVDs were sent to the press and industry insiders.

