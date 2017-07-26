Hollywood Reacts to Trump’s Transgender Military Ban: The ‘Cruelest’ and ‘Pettiest’ President

"Waiting for Merriam Webster to give us the definition of 'asshole' today," wrote George Takei on Twitter.

Leaders in Hollywood reacted swiftly and severely on social media following President Trump’s tweets that the government would no longer “accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military.”

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” he wrote, reversing an Obama-era policy announced last year allowing transgender people to serve openly.

Out gay actor and prominent LGBT activist George Takei was one of the first to respond. “History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest,” he tweeted. “Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. Invidious discrimination against any group must be opposed by all.”

Lesbian comedian Cameron Esposito pointed out the stupidity in assuming there are not already transgender people serving. “Like all bans that target trans folks, this is difficult if not impossible to enforce & only puts [people] at risk,” she wrote. “In this case, soldiers.”

Rhea Butcher, who is married to Esposito, went more personal: “I’m tired of my community and my family being used as political pawns,” she said.

Kal Penn directed his ire at Ivanka Trump, trotting out her supportive own tweet from Pride month in order to highlight her hypocrisy. “Somebody loves to lie like her daddy,” he wrote. “You should meet some of the brave trans servicemembers you’re hurting. Do a USO tour. Talk to families.”

Leading LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD tweeted resources out for those wanting to learn more about trans issues. “Today issued a direct attack on transgender Americans,” the organization said. “His admin. will stop at nothing to implement its anti-LGBTQ ideology – even if it means denying some of our bravest the right to serve… This puts the careers of patriotic transgender Americans on the line who want nothing more than to serve their country.”

Bravo’s Andy Cohen put it more bluntly: “Are you TRYING to be an asshole?,” he tweeted.

After his initial response, Takei found room for some levity, adding: "Waiting for Merriam Webster to give us the definition of 'asshole' today."