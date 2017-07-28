‘Howards End’ Photos: Kenneth Lonergan and Hayley Atwell Bring the Classic Novel to Television

The four-part miniseries will premiere next year on Starz.

Nearly a year after the Merchant-Ivory adaptation of “Howards End” returned to theaters, Starz is set to premiere its miniseries version of the classic E.M. Forster novel. Kenneth Lonergan is writing the new limited series, which will air next year. Find four new photos from “Howards End” below.

Here’s the official synopsis, in case you’re not up to date on your classics: “Margaret Schlegel (Hayley Atwell) is an intelligent, idealistic young woman who is courted by the older Henry Wilcox (Matthew Macfadyen), a self-made conservative businessman, after his wife Ruth Wilcox (Julia Ormond) dies unexpectedly and he becomes owner of Howards End.

“Meanwhile Margaret’s passionate and capricious younger sister Helen Schlegel (Philippa Coulthard) takes up the cause of Leonard Bast (Joseph Quinn) a young bank clerk who falls on hard times at work and at home with his partner Jacky (Rosalind Eleazar). In the absence of their late parents, the sisters’ loving but interfering Aunt Juley (Tracey Ullman) tries to keep the young ladies and their brother Tibby (Alex Lawther) on the straight and narrow.”

Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Redgrave, Helena Bonham Carter, and Emma Thompson starred in the 1992 film adaptation of Forster’s novel. Lonnergan’s take on the material will consist of four hour-long episodes that will air on BBC One in the UK and Starz in the US.