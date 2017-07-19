‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ Scaring Up (Another) Remake at Warner Bros.

David Leslie Johnson is on deck to write the screenplay for the fifth film based on Jack Finney's novel.

Just in time for the ten-year anniversary of its last remake, Warner Bros. is reportedly scaring up yet another take on the 1956 horror classic “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” Deadline reports that John Davis will produce the new version for the studio, with David Leslie Johnson (best known for “The Conjuring 2” and “Orphan,” and recently tapped for both “Dungeons & Dragons” and the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” remake) on board to write the script.

Based on the 1954 novel “The Body Snatchers” from Jack Finney, “Invasion” has been adapted for the big screen repeatedly, first with Don Siegel’s original hit, which was later followed by Philip Kaufman’s lauded 1978 remake (also a hit) and Abel Ferrera’s 1993 “Body Snatchers.”

In 2007, Oliver Hirschbiegel tried his hand at a new take, starring Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig under the title “The Invasion.” That film was widely derided and is considered the least of the remakes (to say nothing of the behind the scenes drama that necessitated the help of both the Wachowski siblings and James McTeigue).

At least the material remains as timely as ever, as Finney’s seminal novel took place in a small town unknowingly invaded by aliens who use fast-growing pods to grow copies of the town’s residents. As the townspeople are steadily replaced by their emotionless alien counterparts, a lone doctor discovers their secret and sets out to stop them, a terrifying enough prospect made all the more complicated by the fact that it can be impossible to tell the difference between human and murderous alien.

No word yet on timing for the film or who could potentially direct, but humans and pod people can agree it’s time for a (good) remake of the classic material.

