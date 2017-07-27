‘It’: Tilda Swinton Was Considered to Play Pennywise the Clown, but the Evil Force That Is Her Schedule Wouldn’t Allow It

The Losers Club wouldn't stand a chance.

Here’s a bit of dream casting that literally ended up being too good to be true: Tilda Swinton as Pennywise the Clown in “It.” Nerdist has the news that the chameleonic Oscar winner, seen recently (and controversially) in “Doctor Strange” and well known for her roles in such films as “Michael Clayton” and “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” was considered for the terrifying part — but “she wasn’t available.”

That’s according to producer Barbara Muschietti, who fielded questions about this new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic horror novel alongside her brother Andrés (who directed it). One reporter asked whether Swinton was approached, apparently as a joke; to everyone’s surprise, Barbara answered in the affirmative.

“No, no I swear to God,” she went on, explaining that the cinematic siblings did indeed ask whether Swinton was available. “We had a slot to shoot the movie and she wasn’t available, so she didn’t even audition. But of course, we all thought about her.” Don’t we all, Barbara. Don’t we all.

That said, both seem quite happy with Bill Skarsgård, who eventually landed the part: “Bill came in and blew our socks off,” said Barbara. “Because he was doing his very own interpretation of Pennywise, very erudite…very very familiar with the novel and with Pennywise in the novel, which for us was a huge help, because we went in the casting process with the book in mind.”

“It” arrives in theaters on September 8. Try not to be too sad when Tilda doesn’t arrive with it.