‘It’ New Trailer: Pennywise the Clown is Here to Give You Very Disturbing Nightmares

“It” is just over one month away from opening in theaters, and Warner Brothers has released the official trailer just in time to guarantee hundreds of nightmares before it premieres. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, “It” is coming to the big screen for the first time as a two-part horror epic. The last screen adaptation was the 1990 television miniseries.

“Mama” director Andrés Muschietti is behind the camera for the adaptation, which follows a group of young outcasts in 1989 Maine as they discover a shape-shifting entity that forces them to confront their personal demons. Bill Skarsgård of “Hemlock Grove” is donning the makeup to play Pennywise the Clown opposite a cast that includes “Stranger Things” breakout Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, and Jack Dylan Grazer.

Part one of the two-part “It” is titled “The Losers’ Club,” which refers to the name the boys give their group of friends. The first trailer hinted at the scares to come, providing terrifying glimpses of Pennywise, but that’s nothing for what’s in store in the full trailer below.

Warning Brothers will open "It" in theaters nationwide September 8.

You’ll float too. You’ll float too. You’ll float too. Watch the official trailer for #ITMovie, in theaters September 8. pic.twitter.com/m60CHKwDUO — IT Movie🎈 (@ITMovieOfficial) July 27, 2017

