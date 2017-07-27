James Cameron Wants to Make a New ‘Terminator’ Trilogy, Because He Didn’t Like the New Sequels Either

He'll be back.

No longer content to simply make “Avatar” movies for the rest of his life, James Cameron apparently has another franchise on his mind: “Terminator.” Cameron, who co-wrote and directed the first two entries in the time-traveling sci-fi series but hasn’t been directly involved with the more recent — and less well-received — sequels, tells the Australian news website news.com.au that he and David Ellison, who owns the rights to the franchise, are “in discussions” and “leaning toward doing a three-film arc and reinventing it.”

He doesn’t mince words when speaking of films like “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” and last year’s “Terminator: Genisys,” either. “I think it’s fairly widely known that I don’t have a lot of respect for the films that were made later,” Cameron says. “I was supportive at the time in each case for Arnold’s [Schwarzenegger] sake because he is a close friend. He has been a mate of mine since 33 years ago so I was always supportive and never too negative. But they didn’t work for me for various reasons.”

With that in mind, the “Aliens,” “True Lies,” and “Titanic” director is curious about what might become of the series. “The question is – has the franchise run its course or can it be freshened up?” he asks. “Can it still have relevance now where so much of our world is catching up to what was science fiction in the first two films?”

We probably won’t know for a while, but if “Terminator” movies continue to be made, few would object to Cameron making them rather than someone else.