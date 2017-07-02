Jared Leto Wants Your Home Videos for a Project Called ‘A Day in the Life of America’

His band 30 Seconds to Mars is creating a collective portrait of Americans.

Now that he’s done sending unwanted gifts to his “Suicide Squad” co-stars, Jared Leto is asking Americans to send him videos about people’s conceptions of the country for a project called “A Day in the Life of America.” The “portrait” was launched by 30 Seconds to Mars, which Leto fronts, as a means of celebrating Independence Day.

Here’s what Leto — who, for accuracy’s sake, we’re required to mention is an Academy Award winner — would like to see from you:

“A baby being born, the complete circle of life, a billionaire, a family living in a shelter, police patrolling the streets, protesters, refugees, heroes and villains, a truck driver, a sky diver, a sex worker, a base jumper, a firefighter, and every great race, color and creed that make up the fabric of our nation. Trailer parks and Trump hotels, big cities and small towns, farmers and football players. A doctor, a preacher, a baptism, a funeral. Sunrise and Sunset.”

The project’s website assures potential contributors that only “the most brave, bold, and creative” work will make the final cut. More information may be found at thirtysecondstomars.us.

