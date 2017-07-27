Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon to Star in New TV Series About Morning Shows

No word yet on whether Dan Egan will be joining them.

In what can only be interpreted as a delayed response to the phenomenal success of 2010’s “Morning Glory,” Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are attached to an untitled new TV series about the world of morning shows. The series is based on an original idea from Michael Ellenberg, who formerly served as head of drama for HBO, and Jay Carson (“House of Cards”) will write the script. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.

Aniston is no stranger to the small screen, though she’s been a more frequent big-screen presence in recent years; she won an Emmy and received five more nominations for her starring role on “Friends.” Witherspoon just earned an Emmy nod of her own for “Big Little Lies,” the HBO limited series based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name. Both actresses will do double duty as executive producers.

The two first worked together during Witherspoon’s guest-starring role as Aniston’s younger sister on “Friends.” This will be their first project together since then.