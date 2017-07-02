‘Jeopardy!’ Tells Viewers to ‘Stay Woke,’ but It’s Not What You Think

The segment caused confusion and disappointment among some viewers.

If you ever wanted to hear Alex Trebek say the words “stay woke,” Friday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” was probably pretty exciting for you — at least until you realized that it was about literally staying awake and not being socially conscious. Answers related to melatonin and caffeine rather than the injustices of the day, so naturally some viewers took to Twitter to express their slight confusion and disappointment.

All of which is to say that “Jeopardy!” managed to reference “stay woke” without actually staying woke itself. Where’s fake Sean Connery when you need him?

