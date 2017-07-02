‘Jeopardy!’ Tells Viewers to ‘Stay Woke,’ but It’s Not What You Think

If you ever wanted to hear Alex Trebek say the words “stay woke,” Friday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” was probably pretty exciting for you — at least until you realized that it was about literally staying awake and not being socially conscious. Answers related to melatonin and caffeine rather than the injustices of the day, so naturally some viewers took to Twitter to express their slight confusion and disappointment.
Wait, @Jeopardy did not just have a whole category called STAY WOKE about staying literally awake. #staywoke #soundsasleep #majormiss
— Heather Duffy (@HattieDarling) June 30, 2017
There was a “Stay Woke” category on Jeopardy tonight but it was all about ways to go to sleep 😕
— Gabrielle Franklin (@GabAFranklin) June 30, 2017
The moment when @Jeopardy ‘s STAY WOKE category was literally about not falling asleep. Okay 🍵 #someonesnoozed pic.twitter.com/I8SczE7dGq
— Nandi.INK⚡ (@potternoire) July 1, 2017
#Jeopardy is like, “Let’s do a category called ‘Stay Woke’ and then only ask the three white, male contestants about sleep habits.”
— Cover to Credits (@Cover2Credits) June 30, 2017
“Woke” is officially done: Jeopardy just had “Stay Woke” as a category, and it was about sleep.
— Reid Dossinger (@ReidDoss) June 30, 2017
All of which is to say that “Jeopardy!” managed to reference “stay woke” without actually staying woke itself. Where’s fake Sean Connery when you need him?
