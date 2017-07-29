Back to IndieWire

Jerry Seinfeld Tells Norm Macdonald ‘The Greatest Jew Joke I’ve Ever Heard’ — Watch

But there's a catch: you might not get it.

1 hour ago

Jerry Seinfeld Norm Macdonald

They weren’t in cars getting coffee, but last night Jerry Seinfeld and Norm Macdonald had a funny — and somewhat puzzling — exchange on the latter’s show. Though best known for his “What’s the deal with…” style of observational humor, Seinfeld is no stranger to more heady fare. Case in point: what he describes as “the greatest Jew joke that I’ve ever heard,” though it comes with  catch: Macdonald and other non-Jews might not get it. “That’s the joke, is that you won’t get it.”

Read MoreTed Sarandos, Jerry Seinfeld, and 10 Ways Netflix Blew Up the Entertainment Business

“The setup of the joke is that it’s a Jew joke,” Seinfeld explains before actually telling it: “Two gentile businessman meet on the street. One of them says, ‘How’s business?’ The other one says, ‘Great!'” Macdonald is nonplussed, while his co-host Adam Egert (who, like Seinfeld, is Jewish) laughs along — until it’s revealed that he misheard a crucial part of the joke and didn’t understand it either.

Read MoreHulu Launches TV Shortening Service ‘Hu’ For April Fools’ Day; Watch ‘Seinfeld’ in Eight Seconds

Watch below and see if you catch on more quickly than Macdonald does.

This Article is related to: Television and tagged , ,


More From IndieWire

ad