‘Jigsaw’ Trailer: The ‘Saw’ Franchise Has Been Resurrected and It’s More Twisted Than Ever

The "Saw" franchise just can't be killed.

The “Saw” franchise was supposed to have ended seven years ago with the release of “Saw 3D,” but you just can’t kill a once-popular horror franchise, can you? The series is being resurrected this Halloween with the eighth installment, “Jigsaw,” directed by up-and-coming Australian filmmaking duo the Spierig Brothers. The duo have directed Ethan Hawk-starring efforts like “Daybreakers” and “Predestination.”

“Jigsaw” is set over a decade after the death of the eponymous serial killer. The story centers around a new gruesome string of death obstacles and murders that bring to mind the killing habits of Jigsaw, prompting an investigation and the history of the sociopath to be reawakened. Tobin Bell is somehow returning to the role, even though the character is supposedly seven feet under, while co-stars include Mandela Van Peebles, Laura Vandervoort and Brittany Allen.

Lionsgate will open “Jigsaw” in theaters October 27. Watch the first trailer.

