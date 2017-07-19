Jim Jarmusch’s Band Sqürl Has a New Record — Listen

Jarmusch collaborated on the album "EP #260" with "Paterson" composer Carter Logan.

Jim Jarmusch hasn’t shared any news about his next film project, but the writer-director of 2016’s “Paterson” recently released some new original music from his rock band, Sqürl. The group’s fourth mini-album, “EP #260,” features five songs, only one of which includes vocals – “Gates of Ishtar.” The heavily instrumental music sounds a lot like a film score, which makes sense considering Sqürl first came together to compose the soundtrack for Jarmusch’s 2009 crime-drama “The Limits of Control.” The band’s first name was Bad Rabbit.

Sqürl’s members include Vampire Weekend sound engineer Shane Stoneback and “Paterson” composer (and film producer) Carter Logan. Jozef van Wissem (with whom Jarmusch has collaborated on two separate records) has also worked with the band. Sqürl’s cover of the Wanda Jackson song “Funnel of Love,” which features singer Madeline Follin of Cults, is the first song in Jarmusch’s 2014 vampire film “Only Lovers Left Alive.”

In 2015, Jarmusch and Logan held a live performance in New York where they played an original score composed for four silent films directed by the late Man Ray. Though Sqürl is commonly referred to as Jarmusch’s band, the filmmaker stressed in a 2015 interview with The New York Times that the group has no frontman. “There’s no leader,” Jarmusch told the Times. “We just work together.”

To listen to Sqürl’s new record, check out the songs below. [via Pitchfork]



