John Carpenter Developing ‘Tales for a Halloween Night’ and ‘Nightside’ TV Series

John Carpenter stays busy. In addition to producing new takes on “Halloween” and “Escape From New York” and co-writing an upcoming series of “Big Trouble in Little China” comics, the horror auteur is taking on television as well. Carpenter is developing two small-screen projects, reports THR: Syfy’s scripted anthology series “Tales for a Halloween Night” and Universal Cable Productions’ “Nightside,” based on the series of books by Simon R. Green.

“I’m excited to partner with Universal Cable Productions on this venture into television,” said Carpenter. “On one hand it’s a return home to Universal where I have fond memories, and on the other it’s a step into the future with great new creative partners in programming.” “Tales for a Halloween Night” will be based on his own series of graphic novels and is currently seeking a writer; “Nightside,” meanwhile, will be adapted by Jill Blotevogel of MTV’s “Scream.”

“John Carpenter is an incredible creator whose dark imagination has left an indelible mark in film and in our dreams,” said UCP’s Dawn Olmstead of the “Starman” and “The Thing” director. “We are thrilled to have a master of the horror genre join UCP.”

