John Oliver Wipes the Floor With Alex Jones on the Return of ‘Last Week Tonight’ — Watch

Forget about gay frogs, Jones is selling straight up snake oil.

John Oliver is back from a much deserved summer break, and he came out swinging. On the return of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver dedicated most of the show to the red-faced, far right wing, blustering conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

In addition to hosting his radio show and running the website InfoWars, Oliver has discovered Jones also sells a variety of products on the site, including some very manly looking personal hygiene wipes. Investigating further, Oliver finds the wipes “can be used anywhere needed, including the perineal area.” “That’s right, Alex Jones is trying to sell you sloppy wet rags for your taint,” says Oliver.

In addition to the wipes, Jones hocks such wares as Super Male Vitality, Wake Up America Patriot Blend Coffee, and Caveman Paleo Formula. To vouch for these products, Jones has a scientist and self-proclaimed “MIT Alumni” on the show, who “looks like what would happen if Iggy Pop got ‘the Rachel,'” according to Oliver.

But Oliver’s point in all of this is that Jones plays the role of an average blue collar American, when in fact he is using his platform to turn patriotism into profits from his America-themed products. (Sounds like someone else we know). Oliver even spies Jones wearing multiple Rolex watches, and plays a clip of his cockamamie excuse that he wears expensive clothing to prove that any average Joe can dress like a rich guy.

Check out the segment below, complete with a choice Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) cameo at the end.