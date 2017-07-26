Jon Stewart To Star in Two HBO Comedy Specials

Stewart will film a standup routine on a date and at a location to be announced later. He'll also host the special "Night of Too Many Stars" for HBO.

Now that Jon Stewart and HBO have scrapped his long-gestating animation project, the comedian will instead pick up the microphone and star in his first stand-up special in 21 years.

HBO announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour that Stewart will also host the latest “Night of Too Many Stars” autism benefit on Saturday, Nov. 18, live from Madison Square Garden.

Stewart’s comedy special will be shot on a date and location to be announced later. It’s his first stand-up special since HBO’s “Jon Stewart: Unleavened,” which aired in 1996.

“We’re excited to bring Jon back to the network with this pair of specials,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys. “We’ve all missed his uniquely thoughtful brand of humor.”

The specials are a part of Stewart’s deal with the channel, which had originally been focused on the animated cable news parody that was killed.

“I’m really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO,” Stewart said. “They’ve always set the standard for great stand-up specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special.”