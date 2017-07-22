‘Justice League’ Trailer: Wonder Woman, Batman, and the Rest of the Squad Team Up in New Comic-Con Preview — Watch

The film arrives in theaters on November 17.

Avengers, assem — wait, wrong cinematic universe. Warner Bros. has released the trailer for “Justice League,” the DC Comics equivalent to “The Avengers,” which teams up the likes of Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg against the even-more-existentially-threatening-than-usual force of Steppenwolf and his Parademons. Watch the new Comic-Con trailer below.

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and J. K. Simmons lead the sprawling ensemble cast; if it takes that many people to bring down Steppenwolf (Hinds), he’s clearly one bad dude.

Zack Snyder directed the film, though he stepped down in May following the death of his daughter; Joss Whedon stepped in to complete post-production. DC’s attempts at universe-building have been met with mixed results so far, though the critical and financial success of this year’s “Wonder Woman” has many willing to give “Justice League” the benefit of the doubt. We’ll know whether that trust is misplaced when the film is released in theaters on November 17.

