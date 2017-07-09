Kanye West Biopic: Trey Edward Shults Wants to Follow ‘It Comes at Night’ with a Movie About Yeezy

Make it happen, A24.

In his first two films, Trey Edward Shults has focused on families in crisis. The drama is interpersonal in “Krisha,” while “It Comes at Night” adds a post-apocalyptic bent to the filial drama. In a new interview with the Independent, the ascendant writer/director says he says something entirely different in mind for a future project: a movie about Kanye West.

“I have a dream of doing a Kanye West biopic,” says Shults. “My dream is he will somehow see and like my movies and let me pick his brain apart — to make the ultimate one-of-a-kind biopic we haven’t yet seen [that will] explore this man. I think it’d be amazing. There’s so much to explore. I just want to chill out with Kanye and make something great. I think he’ll like this next movie that I’m writing.”

Sounds like A24 needs to have its people reach out to Kanye’s people and see what they can make happen. As for Shults’ next project, he’s vague on details but does hint that he’s going in a new direction: “It’s not genre and it’s not one location.” Read the full interview here.

