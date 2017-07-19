Keegan-Michael Key Resurrects Obama’s Anger Translator Luther to Rant About Trumpcare

Luther has a lot to say about Trumpcare on "Late Show With Stephen Colbert," and bless him for it.

We miss the Comedy Central sketch series “Key and Peele” for no shortage of reasons, but high up on the list was Luther, as the “Obama’s Anger Translator” sketches might have been one of pop culture’s most coherent and wise takes on President Obama during his years in office.

The sketch concept didn’t officially retire after the end of the series in 2015, but it’s only reappeared irregularly — like, say, during a talk show appearance Keegan-Michael Key (who, as Luther, voiced the more angry side of Obama) made during this interview on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Colbert cues Key up with one of Obama’s rare public comments regarding the health care debate, made via Facebook, and he only needs a few moments to sink into the role. Maybe this reflects what Key’s been up to in his private time, but his depiction of Luther is not rusty. As seen below, Luther doesn’t lack any of his usual fire, tearing into the drama surrounding this issue like millions of lives might happen to depend on it. It’s not quite the same without Jordan Peele’s Obama impression accompanying it, but in 201y we’ll take what we can get.

Check out the clip below. Key can currently be seen in the Netflix original comedy series “Friends From College.” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

You don't want to miss this! @KeeganMKey brings back "Luther" to help us understand how Obama is feeling after six months of President Trump pic.twitter.com/Br5sWz6yAu — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 19, 2017

