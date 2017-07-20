‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Trailer: Julianne Moore Is the Evil Criminal Mastermind Of Our Dreams

The Oscar-winning actress joins Taron Egerton and Colin Firth for Matthew Vaughn's explosive spy sequel.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” promises a lot of great things, including the sight of Channing Tatum in a cowboy hat cracking a bullwhip, but easily the best thing in the upcoming sequel is going to be a scene-chewing Julianne Moore as a psychotic criminal mastermind. The Oscar-winning actress rarely takes on deliciously evil characters, but she’s going full sociopath in “Kingsman” and it looks amazing.

“The Golden Circle” brings back Taron Egerton as Gary “Eggsy” Unwin, a secret agent who must stop Julianne Moore’s global entrepreneur Poppy from destroying the world. In order to defeat her plans, Eggsy and the Kingsman must team up with the Statesman, an American spy organization that includes the likes of Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges.

Come for the charming cast and Matthew Vaughn’s stylish action direction but obviously stay for whatever crazy villainy Moore is cooking up. Her character’s evil lair is a 1950s diner in the middle of the jungle, which is saying a lot.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” opens September 22 in theaters nationwide. Watch the official trailer below:

Fox is kicking off #SDCC2017 today with #Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Check out the new Red Band trailer! pic.twitter.com/fZucxFcQcV — IGN @ SDCC 2017 (@IGN) July 20, 2017

