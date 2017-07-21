‘Krypton’: Superman’s Grandfather Will Redeem the House of El — Watch

Syfy’s sequel series will delve into the Man of Steel’s lineage in 2018.

As Comic-Con kicked off in earnest on Thursday, Syfy traveled across the galaxy to land on Superman’s home planet.

In the “Krypton” sneak peek teaser below, the action takes place two generations before the Man of Steel was born and the titular planet was destroyed. Seyg-El (Cameron Cuffe) is his grandfather, seen here as a young man who looks to be in his 20s.

Although Superman, born Kal-El, is a hero to us mere humans, his family didn’t enjoy that kind of appreciation. The House of El was ostracized and shamed, and it was up to Seyg-El to fight to redeem his family’s honor and save his world.

That isn’t the only house name we may recognize. Among the cast are also Georgina Campbell (“Broadchurch”) and Ann Ogbomo, who play Lyta Zod and Alura Zod, respectively. They are likely the ancestors of Superman’s nemesis General Zod, who had spent a stint in the Phantom Zone.

Rounding out the cast are Elliot Cowan, Rasmus Hardiker, Wallis Day, Aaron Pierre and Ian McElhinney (“Game of Thrones”).

Take a look at the teaser trailer for “Krypton” below:

Based on DC characters, “Krypton” is executive produced by David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy). Damian Kindler (“Sleepy Hollow”) will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

“Krypton” premieres in 2018 on Syfy.

