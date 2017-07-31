L.A. to Host 2028 Olympics

Paris will host in 2024.

The City of Angels will soon be the City of Olympians. Well, not that soon: Los Angeles is set to host the Olympics in 2028, four years after Paris does so in 2024. Both cities put in bids for the ’24 Games, leading the International Olympic Committee to take the unusual step of announcing two consecutive hosts at once. L.A. has served as host city twice before, once in 1932 and again in 1984.

True to its chill reputation, Los Angeles proved more flexible in negotiations; the City of Lights, meanwhile, was insistent that only 2024 would suffice. Mayor Eric Garcetti has made bringing the Olympics to L.A. a signature issue of his, and many have speculated that he’ll use this feather in his cap as part of a potential run for the presidency.

The Olympics were last held in the United States in 1996, when Atlanta served as host city and Kurt Angle won a gold medal with a broken freakin’ neck; the Winter Olympics were held in Salt Lake City in 2002.