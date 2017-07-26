‘Lawrence of Arabia’ 70mm Restoration: Watch David Lean’s Masterpiece As It Was Meant to Be Seen

The World War I epic returns to the big screen the way it was always meant to be experienced.

“Lawrence of Arabia” is no stranger to receiving restorations. To mark its 50th anniversary in 2012, it received a digital 4K restoration that took three years to complete. If you think that means we don’t need another, well think again.

READ MORE: 15 Essential Movies Shot On 70mm Film, From ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ to ‘Dunkirk’

International distributor Park Circus is getting ready to bring David Lean’s 1962 masterpiece back to the big screen the way it was always meant to be experienced: 70mm. That’s right, the company has given a 70mm restoration of “Lawrence of Arabia,” meaning one of the great theatrical experiences in movie history will see another day.

“Lawrence of Arabia” stars Peter O’Toole as T.E. Lawrence, a British archaeologist and military officer who travels to the Arab Peninsula to act as a liaison during the Sinai and Palestine Campaign in WWI. He gets caught up in the Arab revolt against the Ottoman Empire, which Lean captures in all its epic widescreen glory.

The director and cinematographer F.A. Young used Super Panavision 70 cameras with spherical lenses while filming in order to capture the massive expanse of the desert. The movie was nominated for ten Academy Awards and won Best Picture and Best Director, among other prizes.

Park Circus has not issued any release date information, but it has debuted the trailer for the 70mm restoration, and let’s just say it’s a beauty. Watch it below.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.