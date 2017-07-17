‘Leatherface’ Red Band Trailer: Your Favorite Chainsaw-Wielding Psychopath Is Back, and He Wants Your Skin — Watch

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" gets the prequel treatment.

After playing a key role in the New French Extremity, Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo are headed to Texas. The co-directors of “Inside” (“À l’intérieur”) are helming “Leatherface,” a prequel to “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” that will presumably tell us everything we ever wanted to know about our favorite chainsaw-wielding psychopath. Watch the red-band trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis, in case you aren’t caught up with the backstory: “In Texas, years before the events of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, in the early days of the infamous Sawyer family, the youngest child is sentenced to a mental hospital after a suspicious incident leaves the sheriff’s’ daughter dead. Ten years later, he kidnaps a young nurse and escapes with 3 other inmates. Pursued by authorities including the deranged sheriff out to avenge his daughter’s death, the young Sawyer teen goes on a violent road trip from hell, molding him into the monster known now as Leatherface.”

Jessica Madsen, Stephen Dorff, Lily Taylor, Vanessa Grasse, Sam Coleman, Sam Strike and James Bloor star in the film. “Leatherface” will premiere on DirecTV on September 21 before hitting theaters on October 20 courtesy of Lionsgate.

