‘Lemon’ Trailer: This Twisted Indie Cringe-Comedy Will Make You Deeply Uncomfortable

"Lemon" takes cringe-comedy to an unsettling new level. You'll be so uncomfortable you'll want to look away.

The best kind of cringe-comedies are the ones so deeply uncomfortable you want to look away, and yet the vision behind the camera and the committed performances make it impossible to stop watching. That’s a good way to describe “Lemon,” the feature directorial debut of Janicza Bravo. The film, co-written and starring Brett Gelman, premiered at Sundance earlier this year and hits theaters and VOD this August.

The official synopsis reads: “Isaac Lachmann is a dud. Isaac Lachmann is 40. Isaac Lachmann is a man in free fall immobilized by mediocrity. His career is going nowhere. His girlfriend of ten years is leaving him. And his overbearing family doesn’t help matters. What did he do to deserve this? Things were supposed to work out differently for him. Isaac Lachmann had big dreams. Now he just watches as life unravels.”

“Lemon” stars Gelman opposite a star-studded cast of comedy superstars, including Judy Greer, Michael Cera, Shiri Appleby, Rhea Perlman, Gillian Jacobs, Martin Starr, Megan Mullally and Jeff Garlin.

In his review out of Sundance, IndieWire chief film critic Eric Kohn called “Lemon” the “kind of movie that makes you laugh and flinch in equal measures, and despite some messier twists, never ceases to move in surprising directions.” In other words, it’s the perfect kind of cringe-comedy.

Magnolia Pictures will release “Lemon” in theaters, on iTunes, On Demand and Amazon Video on August 18. Watch the trailer below.

