Locarno Film Festival 2017: Enter to Win Free Online Festival Pass to Stream Movies

25 IndieWire readers have the chance to win an online festival pass to the Locarno Film Festival.

The 2017 Locarno Film Festival kicks off August 2, and for anyone who can’t make it all the way to Switzerland this year, IndieWire has a solution for you. Between now and Friday, August 4 at noon ET, IndieWire readers can register using this form to win one of 25 online festival passes, which will give you the opportunity to stream seven Locarno titles for free online. All of the streaming titles will be from this year’s Filmmakers of the Present sidebar. The movies include the following seven titles:

THOSE WHO ARE FINE (Dene Wos Guet Geit), by Cyril Schäublin – Online on August 9

EASY, by Andrea Magnani – Online on August 9

LE FORTS DES FOUS, by Narimane Mari – Online on August 9

METEORS (Meteorlar), by Gürcan Keltek – Online on August 6

SCARY MOTHER (Sashishi deda) – Online on August 4

SEVERINA, by Felipe Hirsch – Online on August 7

DAMNED SUMMER (Verão Danado) – Online on August 5

Each title will become available to stream the day after they premiere in Locarno. Only 400 tickets are available for each film (you can head over to the Festival Scope website to purchase tickets for individual films), but IndieWire’s online pass will guarantee you the chance to watch all seven titles for free.

All movies will be available to stream through August 20. You can only enter to win by filling out the registration form here. Locarno runs from August 2-12.

