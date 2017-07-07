‘Logan Lucky’ Footage: Steven Soderbergh Unleashes A Very Wacky Daniel Craig Performance — Watch

Steven Soderbergh's knack for getting actors to perform way against type is still intact.

Daniel Craig is best known for donning the suave looks and sharp tuxedos of James Bond, so the sight of him in a prison uniform with bleach blonde hair and an accent that sounds like a drunkard southern drawl comes as quite a shock in the first extended clip from “Logan Lucky.”

The movie marks the return of Steven Soderbergh after his retirement from feature filmmaking four years ago, and it appears his knack for getting actors to go way against type is still very much intact.

“Logan Lucky” stars Channing Tatum, Riley Keough and a one-handed Adam Driver as down-on-their-luck siblings who attempt to reverse a family curse by carrying out an extensive robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. To pull off the heist, the siblings turn to Craig’s convicted felon Joe Bang, who appears to have a couple of marbles missing. It’s safe to assume Bang’s involvement will make things way more complicated in the most entertaining way possible.

Soderbergh’s star-studded cast also includes Hilary Swank, Katharine Waterston and Katie Holmes. Bleecker Street opens “Logan Lucky” in theaters August 18. Watch the first clip below.

