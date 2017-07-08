‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Color Grading Breakdown Is Another Reminder George Miller is a Genius — Watch

Two years after its release, we're still just has obsessed with "Mad Max: Fury Road."

It’s now been over two years since “Mad Max: Fury Road” first raced into our hearts, and yet we still can’t stop thinking about it almost every single day. Fortunately, neither can most cinephiles. Every month there appears to be a new application of the action movie or video essay breaking down one of its pitch perfect visual elements. The latest essay comes from Fandor, and it breaks down the color grading that makes “Fury Road” such an eye-popping visual experience.

Director George Miller has remained silent on whether or not the franchise will officially continue, although he has said in past interviews that there are two follow-up films being envisioned. “These characters and these worlds tend to swirl around in the back of your brain like imaginary friends,” Miller told The Independent earlier this year. “It’s easy to go back to them.”

While we continue to wait for the official go-ahead on another installment, we can continue to relieve the genius of “Fury Road.” The video below shows some of the most visually distinct shots in the film and layers over the color grading used to enhance the visual experience.

