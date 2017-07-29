Mahershala Ali Shadowboxes in the Music Video for Jay-Z’s ‘Adnis’ — Watch

Danny Glover joins the new "True Detective" star in the video.

Now that he’s won an Academy Award and been confirmed as the star of “True Detective” season three, it only makes sense that Mahershala Ali would appear in a Jay-Z video. The “Moonlight” star can be seen shadowboxing in a preview version for the “Adnis” video, which, like all great things, is only available in its entirety on Tidal. Watch the version available to the rest of us below.

We have it on good authority that Danny Glover likewise appears in the video, though he isn’t anywhere to be seen in the truncated version. A tribute to Jay-Z’s father, “Adnis” features highly personal lyrics: “Who would’ve thought I’d be the dad I never had / Be the husband I’ve become, usually nothing come from that / I forgive you as I live through the beautiful present of the past / I’m just thankful that I get all these gifts to unwrap.”

The song comes from the recently released “4:44,” Jay-Z’s 13th solo album and 14th overall. Released on June 30, it ranks among the year’s most highly acclaimed records and also features “The Story of O.J.”