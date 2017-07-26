‘Marjorie Prime’ Trailer: Jon Hamm is a Hologram in This Indie Movie Spin on ‘Black Mirror’

Michael Almereyda returns with slice of indie sci-fi that will have you meditating on time and memory.

If you ever wanted to see an episode of “Black Mirror” on the big screen, “Marjorie Prime” might be the perfect indie movie for you this summer. The latest from Michael Almereyda (“Experimenter”) is an adaptation Jordan Harrison’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated play of the same name.

‘Marjorie Prime’ Review: Jon Hamm as a Hologram Can’t Save This Lifeless Adaptation

Set in the future, “Marjorie Prime” tells the story of an elderly woman (Lois) who uses a service that creates holographic projections of late family members in order to reconnect with her deceased husband (Jon Hamm). The two revisit their most intimate memories, but the relationship between human and artificial intelligence creates surprising results for all involved, including the women’s children. Geena Davis, Tim Robbins, and Stephanie Andujar co-star.

“Marjorie Prime” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. FilmRise will be releasing the movie in New York and Los Angeles on August 18. A nationwide expansion is being planned in the weeks that follow. Watch the first trailer, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

