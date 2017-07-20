Mark and Jay Duplass Prove Why Planned Parenthood Can’t Be Defunded in Short Documentary — Watch

Dartmouth College senior Lauren Budd directs this insightful look at Planned Parenthood for Duplass Brothers Productions.

The Duplass Brothers have vowed in recent years to use their platform as indie film influencers to shine a light on important social issues. It’s a mantra that led them to executive produce Sean Baker’s “Tangerine,” starring transgender actresses Kitana Kiki Rodriguez and Mya Taylor, and it’s also what has brought them to Dartmouth College senior Lauren Budd.

Budd spent her winter term interning at Duplass Brothers Productions where she decided that using her storytelling skills to elevate the voices of Planned Parenthood patients, providers and supporters would be a worthwhile endeavor. Mark and Jay agreed, and they helped her make the four-and-a-half-minute short documentary “Protect Our Access,” which is embedded below. The video tells the personal stories of Alaskans who rely on Planned Parenthood, but their thoughts speak to America as a whole.

In addition to the short documentary, the Duplass Brothers released the following statement:

Many people in our lives have relied on Planned Parenthood, so this was a deeply personal project for us. After the election, we came together as a team at Duplass Brother Productions, and felt we couldn’t sit on the sidelines as politicians tried to block the care that 2.4 million people rely on at Planned Parenthood, including one in five women in their lifetime. We did a little research on the outsized role Planned Parenthood plays in rural and underserved communities and the project blossomed from there.

Watch “Protect Our Access” below.

