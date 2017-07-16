Mark Ruffalo: Standalone ‘Hulk’ Movie ‘Will Never Happen’ Because Universal ‘Don’t Want to Make Money’

Don Cheadle has a theory of his own.

We’ve learned a lot about movies that will happen at the D23 Expo this weekend, from “Toy Story 3” to “Avengers: Infinity War.” Courtesy of Mark Ruffalo, who will reprise his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the latter, we also learned about one movie that won’t be made — and the reason why.

“I want to just make one thing perfectly clear today: A standalone Hulk movie will never happen,” Ruffalo said when asked about the prospect at D23. Two have already been made — Eric Bana played Hulk in Ang Lee’s 2003 version, with Edward Norton following suit in Louis Leterrier’s version five years later — but not since Ruffalo took over. Ruffalo is flanked by Don Cheadle, AKA War Machine, who offers a different theory: “With you as the new Hulk, it would be terrible,” he jokes.

As for why this won’t happen, it has nothing to do with Hulk’s position on the Avengers totem pole. Rather, it’s purely financial: “Universal has the rights, and for some reason, they don’t know how to play well with Marvel,” explained Ruffalo. “And they don’t want to make money.” Watch his full comments below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.