‘May It Last’ Trailer: Judd Apatow Gets Up Close and Personal With the Avett Brothers

The folk rock band has been making music for 17 years now, but never before have they let fans get this close.

Judd Apatow is known as the king of the modern R-rated comedy, but he’s been flexing his directorial muscles recently with documentaries like the ESPN “30 for 30” entry “Doc & Darryl” and the upcoming “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers.” With co-director Michael Bonfiglio, Apatow gets up close and personal with a group of folk rock musicians who have been make music as a band for 17 years and counting.

READ MORE: ‘May It Last’ Review: Avett Brothers Doc Shows That Music Doesn’t Need Turmoil to Be Compelling

“May It Last” takes an intimate look at The Avett Brothers, charting their decade-and-a-half rise and going behind the scenes of the creation of their Grammy-nominated album “True Sadness.” With the recording process as a backdrop, Apatow and Bonfiglio dig into the lifelong bond and unique creative partnership among the band members as their personal lives change and their professional lives skyrocket.

In his review out of SXSW, IndieWire’s Steve Greene wrote, “What ‘May It Last’ does get across is how this musical partnership is able to so potently harness the power of the everyday. It’s strong proof that a film about a band can still be captivating even if it seems destined to end in a giant group hug.”

Oscilloscope will release “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers” for one night only September 12 on over 250 screens nationwide. Tickets are on sale now. Watch the debut trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.