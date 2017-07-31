‘mother!’ First Footage: Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence’s New Film Looks Totally Bonkers

Darren Aronofsky unleashes something sinister on Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem.

The last time Darren Aronofsky was in theaters it was for the Biblical epic “Noah,” but he’s about to go back to his psychological horror roots when he finally returns to the big screen this September. “mother!,” starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, and Michelle Pfeiffer, centers around a couple whose tranquil existence is disturbed by the arrival of uninvited guests at their home. The first footage has arrived via Paramount, and it looks absolutely bonkers.

Paramount has been keeping all things “mother!” tightly under wraps. The film’s release date was bumped up from October to September 15 just this month, and the studio has not released any first look photos or footage until now. The brief clip, which announces that the full trailer will arrive August 8, finds Lawrence’s character roaming around an empty house as tense noises crank up on the soundtrack. Lawrence screams “murderer!” at one point as flashes of fire, Pfeiffer being seduced and a bug appear on screen.

The footage is all very mysterious and beyond intense. “mother!” will be premiering at the Venice Film Festival before screening at the Toronto International Film Festival just before its theatrical release. Watch the first footage below.