‘My Friend Dahmer’ Trailer: The Milwaukee Monster Before He Started Killing and Eating People — Watch

A look at the infamous serial killer in his early years.

One of the most infamous serial killers of the 20th century, Jeffrey Dahmer didn’t just murder people — he also dabbled in cannibalism, necrophilia, and amateur skeletal preservation. The “Milwaukee Monster,” who was previously played by a pre–”Hurt Locker” Jeremy Renner, will have the story of his early years told in Marc Meyers’ upcoming “My Friend Dahmer.” Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Jeff Dahmer (Disney Channel’s Ross Lynch) is an awkward teenager struggling to make it through high school with a family life in ruins. He collects roadkill, fixates on a neighborhood jogger (Vincent Kartheiser, “Mad Men”), and copes with his unstable mother (Anne Heche) and well-intentioned father (Dallas Roberts). He begins to act out at school, and his goofball antics win over a group of band-nerds who form The Dahmer Fan Club, headed by Derf Backderf (Alex Wolff, Nickelodeon’s “The Naked Brothers Band”). But this camaraderie can’t mask his growing depravity. Approaching graduation, Jeff spirals further out of control, inching ever closer to madness.”

Derf Backderf, who knew Dahmer in high school, wrote the graphic novel on which the movie is based. FilmRise will release “My Friend Dahmer” in theaters later this year.

