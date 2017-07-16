Naomi Watts Was Almost in ‘Big Little Lies’

At least she's in "Twin Peaks."

Four different actresses just received Emmy nominations for their work on “Big Little Lies.” Not among them, for obvious reasons, is Naomi Watts, who doesn’t actually appear in the acclaimed HBO miniseries — but, according to an extensive new Guardian profile, she almost did.

“We talked about doing that together,” Watts says of her longtime friend Nicole Kidman, who produced and stars in the adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name. “I might have been in it.” Actually in the show are Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Alexander Skarsgård, all of whom are now up for Emmys (as is Kidman). Watts got to star in “Twin Peaks,” though, so who got the last laugh?

“Big Little Lies” received acclaim when it premiered earlier this year and is now up for a bevy of other awards at the Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Direction for Jean-Marc Vallée and Outstanding Writing for David E. Kelly. Watts will next be seen alongside Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson in “The Glass Castle,” an adaptation of Jeannette Walls’ memoir directed by “Short Term 12” helmer Destin Daniel Cretton.

