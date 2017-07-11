‘Game of Thrones’ Star Natalie Dormer Learns All About Heartbreak in Short Film ‘The Ring Cycle’ — Watch

The “Game of Thrones” star brings female empowerment to Glamour’s Movie Night series in this melancholy comedy.

Natalie Dormer sheds some tears and some emotional baggage in the newest installation of Glamour Magazine’s Movie Night series,“The Ring Cycle.”

The “Game of Thrones” and “Elementary” actress stars in the short film described by Glamour Magazine as “a comedy of pain about a woman on the last day of her marriage trying to figure out what to do with her wedding ring. Walking through London, she has a series of encounters that propel her toward a new relationship…with herself.”

The short film was written and directed by American screenwriter and director Erin Cramer. Cramer is responsible for “The Father of My Child,” “Bad Bosses Go to Hell,” and has had numerous film and tv projects commissioned by Wall to Wall, BBC Films, the UK Film Council, Hart Sharp, Ecosse, Celador, Forward Films, and Finola Dwyer Productions.

While “The Ring Cycle” was shot and produced in 2014, it’s the most recent piece of work we’ve seen Dormer star in since her reign on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” where she played Margaery Tyrell. While you may not see her walk the lands of Westeros anytime soon, you will see the British beauty in the upcoming films “Patient Zero” and “In Darkness.”

You can watch “The Ring Cycle” on Glamour Magazine’s YouTube channel now, or via the link above.

