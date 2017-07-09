Back to IndieWire

Nelsan Ellis’ Friends and Co-Stars React to the ‘True Blood’ Star’s Death: ‘My Heart Breaks’

The 39-year-old died from complications of heart failure yesterday.

1 min ago

Nelsan Ellis

Nelsan Ellis

Pizzello/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nelsan Ellis’ tragic, untimely death yesterday shocked the film industry, especially those who knew him. The 39-year-old “True Blood” star passed away at 39 from complications of heart failure, his manager Emily Gerson Saines confirmed, leaving behind a body of work that also included roles in “The Help,” “Get On Up” and “The Butler.” His friends and colleagues have taken to social media to express their shock, sadness and dismay.

READ MORE: Nelsan Ellis, Breakout Star of ‘True Blood,’ Dies at 39

Celebrating my brother @NelsanEllisOfficial. 4Eva linked like Bobby Byrd and JB. We love u. We miss u. RIP.

A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) on

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Television and tagged ,


More From IndieWire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad