Nelsan Ellis’ Friends and Co-Stars React to the ‘True Blood’ Star’s Death: ‘My Heart Breaks’

Nelsan Ellis’ tragic, untimely death yesterday shocked the film industry, especially those who knew him. The 39-year-old “True Blood” star passed away at 39 from complications of heart failure, his manager Emily Gerson Saines confirmed, leaving behind a body of work that also included roles in “The Help,” “Get On Up” and “The Butler.” His friends and colleagues have taken to social media to express their shock, sadness and dismay.
It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan I’m devastated by his untimely death. pic.twitter.com/If17csduHz
— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) July 8, 2017
Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable. A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. this is just completely tragic.
— Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) July 8, 2017
Dearest #NelsanEllis , may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, you phenomenally talented genius…. pic.twitter.com/2OamZvBVNe
— Carrie Preston (@carriepreston) July 8, 2017
Heartbreaking. https://t.co/LuDtfxBUJB
— Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) July 8, 2017
We didnt even scratch the surface of seeing what this artist was capable of. My love to the family of this spectacular man. #NelsanEllis pic.twitter.com/3DoPQZYS7p
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 8, 2017
Shocked & saddened to hear of Nelsan Ellis’ passing. Major fan of this talented actor. Way too young #Rip #TrueBlood https://t.co/msT8mGmoiX
— Dulé Hill (@DuleHill) July 8, 2017
Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. RIP pic.twitter.com/fvtquhIac7
— Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) July 8, 2017
Tragedy. Love and support to @OfficialNelsan‘s closest friends family. https://t.co/fJBG6ZOmDE
— janina gavankar (@Janina) July 8, 2017
Unbelievably sad news. Nelsan was such a sweet, gentle soul with an enormous talent. He will be missed greatly RIP https://t.co/NDdoaeM6Pj
— MichaelRaymond-James (@MRaymondJames) July 8, 2017
Just got word that we lost @nelsanellisofficial. My heart breaks for his kids and family. #RIPNelsanEllis. #brillIantactor #trueblood #getonup #thesoloist #thehelp. The first time I met him was on the set of the soloist and we were at rehearsal with a lot of the homeless cast members, and Nelsan was playing our counselor. He walked in wearing a pair of fitted camo cargo pants, a pristine white tshirt, a beret, and a denim jacket. Needless to say he was gorgeous, sexy. But his talent had me speechless. We became instant friends after that. He was sooooo funny. I miss him. #nelsanellis
