Netflix To Give Carol Burnett ‘A Little Help’ From Kids — Watch

The new unscripted series, set for 2018, will feature the comedy legend interacting with the pint-size set.

Carol Burnett is a comedy icon, but her newest co-stars might have a good excuse for not knowing who she might be — they’re kids. Netflix announced today the upcoming launch of “A Little Help With Carol Burnett,” an unscripted talk show featuring the Emmy-winning great interacting with 4-8 year olds in front of a live studio audience.

Read MoreCarol Burnett to Receive SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

According to Netflix, “Featuring pint-sized opinions from a panel of straight-talking 4-8-year-olds, Carol and her guests will reveal how a different generation solves life’s biggest dilemmas. In each of the 12 half-hour episodes, both celebrities and everyday people will bring their real-life issues to a gaggle of kids who dish back hilarious, hard-hitting guidance–all in front of a live studio audience.”

“Someone once asked me how old I am inside,” said Burnett in a statement. “I thought about it, and came up with, ‘I’m about eight.’ So it’s going to be a lot of fun playing with kids my age.”

In the clip below, it’s clear just how much fun Burnett’s poised to have, gamely interacting with her new boss as he lays out the demands of her new job.

“We’re thrilled Carol is bringing her unique sensibilities to Netflix,” said Bela Bajaria,

Vice President, Content Acquisition for Netflix, in a statement. “Carol is truly a legend in the entertainment industry with unprecedented success and fandom across TV, film and the stage, and we are both honored and excited to work with her.”

Dick Clark Productions produces the series. “A Little Help With Carol Burnett” will premiere in 2018, exclusively on Netflix.