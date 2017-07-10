All the Netflix Original Series Opening Credits Sequences, Ranked

Which Netflix original series have you humming along — and which send you scrambling for the skip button?

In the guarded, analytical world of cinephiles and telephiles, Netflix’s newly implemented “skip credits” button has caused quite a stir. Some argue the convenience is what matters when you’re plowing through a late-night binge, but others contend ignoring who made the content by skipping past their names demeans the art itself.

Still others, well, they don’t care. They just want to watch their favorite Netflix original series without being rudely interrupted by a theme song they’ve heard one too many times or a lengthy opening title card that’s painfully slow.

But what about the exceptions to the norm? What about the shows that benefit from a stylistic, tone-setting introduction? What about series like “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “BoJack Horseman,” for which the opening credits have inspired ringtones and detailed breakdowns of their creation?

Let’s face it: Sometimes the credits are essential to enjoying the series. Heck, sometimes they’re better than the series itself.

This week, IndieWire TV Editor Liz Shannon Miller and TV Critic Ben Travers have made a list. Via the Very Good TV Podcast, these two judicial TV obsessives have ranked every opening credits sequence from each Netflix original series from best to worst.

Why? For fun, mainly, but also so you know which to skip and which to watch; which credits to give a second look and which ones to move on from, again and again, until the show is over. Perhaps you’ll even find a new show to love because there are so many Netflix originals now, and you probably missed a couple.

To hear proper explanations and rationale for the ranking, listen to the podcast above. For the credits sequences themselves as well as the full, final list, click through to the next page. Enjoy, debate, and always, always look up who’s making your favorite show. No matter how bad the credits, the series’ creatives deserve acknowledgement.

Continue reading for the full ranking of Netflix original credits sequences.