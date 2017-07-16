‘Doctor Who’: The 13th Doctor Revealed as Jodie Whittaker

Her tenure is expected to begin during this year's Christmas special.

After months of speculation, Jodie Whittaker has officially been named the 13th Doctor — the first woman to hold the title. She’ll succeed Peter Capaldi, whose four-year tenure on “Doctor Who” will conclude when the series airs its Christmas special later this year. BBC teased the news on Twitter before the weekend, with a video showing various landmarks — 10 Downing Street, the Statue of Liberty — generating the number 13 before settling on a mystical key atop an equally mystical stone.

Whittaker has previously appeared in “Broadchurch,” “Black Mirror” and “Attack the Block,” among others. The news came immediately after the Wimbledon Men’s Final concluded, making this especially good news for fans of both Roger Federer and the newly named Doctor. Capaldi confirmed that he was leaving “Doctor Who” in January, and speculation has run rampant throughout the last six months; every Doctor to date has been a white male.

The regeneration will likely occur during the Christmas special that will also serve as Capaldi’s sendoff, thus beginning Whittaker’s residency. Watch the video officially announcing her as the new Doctor below.

