Nick Damici and Morgan Spector Play a Dangerous Game in First Look at ‘Man With Van’

"Man With Van" will debut at the Long Beach International Film Festival on August 2.

Few conversations that start with “I got this friend” tend to end well, especially in the world of crime-centric filmmaking. In Ed Blythe’s upcoming “Man With Van,” that proves true from the jump.

The film follows down-on-his-luck construction electrician Kier Sawicki (Morgan Spector, “The Mist”), who bumbles into professional arson to provide for his daughter (Ursula Parker, “Louie”) amidst a bitter custody dispute. It’s clearly a fraught idea from the start — as seen in our exclusive clip below — but Kier is hopeful that the so-called victimless crime will pay. It doesn’t, and there is definitely a victim.

Read MoreHow One NYC Event Can Turn Promising Ideas For New Indies Into a Reality

Blythe’s film explodes out Kier’s bad luck, pitting him against his best friend and their bad-mannered boss, forcing his ex-wife to go to wild legal ends, and pushing him into yet another ill-fated scheme. As the film’s tagline tells us, “Arson is a growth industry,” but is there any way Kier is going to get out of it alive?

Blythe is an Emmy-winning writer/director, with a strong background as a cinematographer and producer. His narrative work has screened around the festival circuit, including stops at Sundance, NYFF, Clermont-Ferrand, Aspen, and the Hamptons, amongst many other festivals.

His screenwriting collaborations with “Man With Van” screenwriter James Windeler have been particularly fruitful for the budding filmmaking duo, placing in the finals of the Nicholl Fellowship and the Final Draft Big Break. Their most recent screenplay was nominated by the Australian Writer’s Guild for the prestigious Monte Miller Award.

“Man With Van” will debut at the Long Beach International Film Festival on August 2. Check out more information on that screening right here.

Check out our exclusive clip and poster from “Man With Van” below.