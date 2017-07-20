O.J. Simpson’s Parole Request Approved

He's been in prison since 2008 for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Here’s a postscript for everyone’s favorite eight-hour documentary of 2016: O.J. Simpson’s parole request has been unanimously approved. The former football star, who in 1995 was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson as well as her friend Ron Goldman, has been imprisoned since 2008 for armed robbery and kidnapping. He was sentenced to 33 years behind bars, with no possibility of parole for nine years; following today’s decision, he can leave prison as soon as October.

“O.J.: Made in America,” which takes an extensive look at its subject’s life, premiered at Sundance last year. Ezra Edelman directed the documentary for ESPN Films, which released it both as a five-part miniseries and a theatrical film — a strategy that resulted in it winning the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature earlier this year.

Elsewhere on television, Simpson was portrayed by Cuba Gooding, Jr. on FX’s miniseries “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” which likewise received critical acclaim.

Following his retirement from the NFL, Simpson successfully transitioned into an acting career, with roles in such films as “The Towering Inferno” and all three “Naked Gun” movies. As evidenced by the fact that his parole hearing was broadcast on seemingly every channel today, he has yet to stop capturing the public imagination.