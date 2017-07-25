‘One Mississippi’ Teaser: Tig Notaro Is No Longer Gay In Season Two of Amazon’s Dark Comedy

Don't worry, ladies — she's just kidding.

Onstage, Tig Notaro is cool as a cucumber, willing to wait for the laughs and relishing silence. Her dry delivery and offbeat perspective stand in stark contrast to today’s popular neurotic, high-energy stand-up. That same quiet confidence permeates “One Mississippi,” Notaro’s autobiographical Amazon series about returning to her hometown after the death of her mother, which released a teaser for its second season today.

It’s been five years since Notaro’s brutally honest and heartbreakingly funny stand-up special, “Live,” skyrocketed the comedian to a new level of notoriety. Recorded just one week after Notaro learned she had breast cancer, which was the same year her mother died, the totally improvised half-hour set became instant comedy legend. Not only that, it ushered in a shift towards darker, more personal stand-up across the industry.

In the first season of “One Mississippi,” Notaro moves home from Los Angeles to find an emotionally distant step-father Bill (John Rothman) and an adult brother Remy (Noah Harpster) who never moved out of the house. As she struggles to keep her radio career afloat from afar, she also falls in love with her producer, Kate (played by Notaro’s wife, Stephanie Allynne).

The second season picks up with the family living together again in the family’s home in Mississippi. Per the official synopsis: “It’s a season of new beginnings and new relationships for each of them, all of which test their personal status quo… as well as family boundaries. Tig resumes her radio career in Biloxi with producer Kate by her side, though her outspoken point of view proves controversial for the local market. An opportunity to take a bigger stage in New Orleans comes with more reach, and also more responsibility.”

Watch the new teaser, below:

“One Mississippi” returns to Amazon September 8.

