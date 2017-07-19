‘Only the Brave’ First Trailer: Miles Teller and Josh Brolin Star in Firefighter Drama — Watch

Co-starring Jeff Bridges and Jennifer Connelly, the film based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots hits theaters on October 20, 2017.

Sony Pictures has released the trailer for “Only the Brave,” the biographical drama starring Miles Teller and Josh Brolin based on the true story about firefighters and the historic wildfire that struck Yarnell, Arizona in June of 2013. Formerly known as “Granite Mountain Hotshots,” the name of the elite firefighting group that battled the deadly blaze, the film only took on its new title this week. GQ, which posted the trailer on Wednesday, published a magazine feature about the story entitled “No Exit” in 2013.

Directed by “Oblivion” and “Tron: Legacy” director Joseph Kosinski, “Only the Brave” tells the harrowing story of the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 19 members of the Hotshots. “Black Hawk Down” screenwriter Ken Nolan co-wrote the script with “American Hustle” co-writer Eric Warren Singer. The star-studded cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Jeff Bridges, Andie MacDowell and Taylor Kitsch.

Teller recently appeared in Ben Younger’s 2016 boxing drama “Bleed for This,” and stars in the upcoming war drama “Thank You For Your Service,” hitting theaters on October 27. Brolin is set to appear in the Danny McBride comedy “The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter,” directed by Jody Hill and due out later this year.

To watch the trailer for “Only the Brave,” check out the video below.

Here’s your first look at #OnlyTheBrave, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots. pic.twitter.com/QL5AATKKBi — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) July 19, 2017



Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.