‘Outlander’ Season 3: Cast Teases the Print Shop Scene as a ‘Huge Moment’ for Fans

The droughtlander is almost over as Book 3 of “Outlander” is coming back in September. As we pause in rematching the official trailer for the nth time, we have more to obsess over now that the cast and crew hit Comic-Con to tease Season 3.

Taking to the Ballroom 20 stage in San Diego’s Convention Center were stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin, alongside Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and author Diana Gabaldon. While having the cast together looking good in contemporary clothes is always a good time, fans were also keen to see or hear anything more about Season 3.

As a special surprise, Jenna Dewan Tatum was the moderator for the panel. “I’m the hugest, biggest ‘Outlander’ fan,” she declared. During the lively panel, Tatum challenged the actors to a “Truth or Dance” game, and the audience had the honor of seeing Balfe and Heughan bust out some moves to avoid some revealing answers. But the best tidbit we learned that wasn’t part of the game was that Channing Tatum watches “Outlander” with his wife and understands the appeal of Jamie.

Okay, getting back to business after imagining the a cross-century bromance. Here’s a quick reminder where we left off. When last we left Claire (Balfe) and Jamie (Heughan), he had forced her to leave him and go to the stones to return to her own time in order to save their baby from the war to come.

Season 3 picks up right after Claire gets back to her first husband Frank (Menzies) and they build a life together with their daughter Brianna (Skelton). Well, Claire’s daughter from another man that is. While Frank seems on board to be a real couple again, Claire doesn’t seem to be able to let Jamie go despite the centuries keeping them apart. As the decades pass and Brianna grows up, she’ll get to the point that we saw in the time-hopping finale when she learns about her mother’s secret. Meanwhile, Jamie must figure out what his life is like without Claire. How the two can reunite and what that will look like after time has passed remains to be seen.

Here are highlights from the Comic-Con panel:

Season 3 Is a Big Deal Moore emphasized that this next season is pivotal because it’s a huge transition for the show and its characters Jamie and Claire and the “20 years they spend apart.”

The show also had to meet a major challenge, moving the production from Scotland to South Africa to use the “Black Sails” sets. Filming took almost four months there.

The Print Shop Scene We won’t spoil why this scene is so important to fans who have read the book, but the actors do a nice job addressing it. Balfe credited the script by Matt B. Roberts and said, ”Every scene is important, but obviously it’s a huge moment for Claire and Jamie.”

Heughan added that since the characters are apart for so much of the season, that a reunion “would almost make a man faint.”

Getting On “We’re gonna see a bit of Claire in the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s,” said Balfe about the decades she’ll spend in her original time period without Jamie. Heughan added, “They aged very well.”

Being Frank Now that much of the story will take place in the original time period, “We unpack Frank and Claire’s life in Boston,” said Menzies, who enjoyed finding out how complex his modern character was the more he played him. That said, he did miss playing Black Jack because “he’s the really fun one.” That said, we will see some Black Jack this season.

The Battle of Culloden “We begin the season at Culloden, between Jamie and Black Jack. It won’t be entirely what people expect from it,” said Menzies.

Heughan was just thrilled that he actually got to film the iconic battle scene after talking about it for two seasons. He’s also excited for the audience to finally see it. Speaking of, the Comic-Con audience gets to see that scene immediately because they got the exclusive first screening of the Season 3 premiere.

Since not all of us are as lucky as those in San Diego, here’s the Season 3 trailer again to tide you over until it actually does premiere.

“Outlander” returns for Book 3 on Sunday, Sept 10 on Starz.

