‘Outlander’ Season 3: What’s Next for Claire And Jamie, According to Cast and Producers — Live Blog

TCA: TV's favorite time-crossed lovers reunite this September, but what can we expect from their journey?

Of the shows currently on the air, none have blended period drama, passionate romance, sweeping battle sequences, and some of the most explicit (and explicitly feminist) sex scenes on television like Starz’s “Outlander” — a potent combination that has helped create a rabid fanbase.

And it’s a fanbase that’s had to deal with some major bumps in the road, as the time travel epic delivered some major twists last year. In Season 2, we saw Claire return to the year 1948 after Jamie sent her away prior to the Battle of Culloden, where they knew Jamie would likely die. But after 20 years in the 20th century, a now-50-year-old Claire discovered that Jamie was not killed in action, and that there was a chance he was alive. “If that’s true, then I have to go back,” she said in the final moments of the season finale, but what that means for Season 3 wasn’t exactly clear.

At the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday, key members of the show’s cast and crew will take the stage, beginning at 3:35 pm PST, to tease what they can about the upcoming new season. Don’t anticipate too many spoilers, but showrunner Ronald D. Moore, executive producer Maril Davis, Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Tobias Menzies (Frank/Black Jack Randall), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall), and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) will hopefully be able to reveal just what to expect from the show’s return.

We’ll be live-blogging the panel once it begins, but in the meantime check out the below featurette from Starz, which offers a glimpse at the parallel lives Jamie and Claire have been living in different centuries.

“Outlander” Season 3 premieres Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. on Starz.