‘Outlander’ Season 3 Trailer: Claire Struggles With Lost Love Separated by Centuries — Watch

The 13-episode third season returns to Starz on September 10.

Starz just released the official trailer for season three of its time-travel drama series “Outlander.” Based on Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling eight-book series, the show follows Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a married British Army nurse from the 1940s who is mysteriously taken back in time to 1743, where she marries a young Scottish warrior named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Here’s the official synopsis for season three:

“The third season of ‘Outlander’ picks up right after Claire travels through the stones to return to her life in 1948. Now pregnant with Jamie’s child, she struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies). Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire. As the years pass, Jamie and Claire attempt to make a life apart from one another, each haunted by the memory of their lost love. The budding possibility that Claire can return to Jamie in the past breathes new hope into Claire’s heart… as well as new doubt. Separated by continents and centuries, Claire and Jamie must find their way back to each other. As always, adversity, mystery, and adventure await them on the path to reunion. And the question remains: When they find each other, will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones, all those years ago?”

To watch the trailer for season three of "Outlander," check out the video below.



